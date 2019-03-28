The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

Mr. J.H. Wallace of Saratoga while walking through Messrs. Conway and Williams farm last Thursday evening was struck by lightning, killing his horse and leaving him unconscious for several minutes. He is still confined in his bed from the shock.

His hair was singed and there was a mark down his breast to his waist, but no other marks on his person or clothing. The horse’s neck was broken.

Notice: Lost a gold wishbone scarf pin, set in pearls. A liberal reward will be paid for its return to this office.

97 years ago: 1922

The first trainload of Okay Ideal cement, Oct. 2, 1929

Bill Simmons, age about 50 years, and Homer Johnson, age about 35 years, were burned to death at Dierks at about 1 this morning when the Westbrook’s Hotel, a small hostelry, burned. It was not known that the men had burned until their charred bodies were discovered after the building had been burned down.

The radish crop of this section has been moving in large express shipments this week, and it is reported that the price is very good at the present time.

Some of the radishes shipped are bringing $15 per barrel. The shipments will continue through this week and next, and it is now thought that those who have a crop will realize a handsome profit from them.

67 years ago: 1952

This week thousands of peach trees in the Nashville area are scheduled to break out the brightest colors of the coming season. Already Elberta trees scattered throughout the peach growing district are showing the darker red blossoms, while Fair Beauties are bursting through with their lighter hues. For the sake of sightseers signs are being placed through most of the area north and west as guides through the hill country. Nature lovers can drive up and down a trail that completes an estimated 50-mile picture.

A roaring black twister swept through the western edge of Dierks at 2:50 p.m. Friday leaving death and destruction in its wake, and then moving on to become the greatest storm disaster the state of Arkansas has ever known. The path stretched from the Southwest Arkansas lumber town of Dierks to Blytheville in the Mississippi cotton area. A hundred and twenty-one persons died and thousands were injured and left homeless. Damage reached the $10 million mark in Arkansas alone.

The Red Cross toll for Dierks on Monday showed 7 dead, 6 critically injured, 7 with minor injuries, 21 dwellings destroyed, 17 with major damage and 10 with minor damage, 10 cows and 7 horses and 1000 chickens killed.

43 years ago: 1976

Cherri Click of Nashville and Jeri Bell of Mineral springs have been selected as delegates to the Arkansas Bicentennial youth rally in Little Rock on Friday. They will participate in the opening ceremonies and daylong activities with other top students from across the state.

Miss Click is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Click of Nashville. She is a student at Nashville High School where she is president of the Student Council and sports editor for the school newspaper.

Miss Bell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Bell of Mineral Springs. She is president of the Student Council, a National Merit award finalist, and editor of the school newspaper.

