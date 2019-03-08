SADA to host career fair March 14 at Hempstead Hall

The Southwest Arkansas Development Alliance (SADA) will host the Explore Success Career Fair on March 14, 2019 at Hempstead Hall. Students from SADA’s 8-county area will participate in sessions throughout the morning then the career fair will open to the public from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Confirmed employers include Arkansas Game & Fish, Arkansas Rehabilitation, Arkansas Highway Department, Brentwood Industries, New Millennium, CMC Steel Arkansas, Manpower, the U.S. Army, Husqvarna, South Ark Electric, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Firestone, U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman, Program of Academic Exchange, Southern Bakeries, Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, U.S. Census Bureau, Lockheed Martin, Rainbow of Challenges, Pafford Medical Services, Georgia-Pacific, and more.

There will also be recruiters from area universities and colleges available to offer guidance about career planning.

During the public session from 2:30 to 4:00, job-seekers will have an opportunity to visit one-on-one with potential employers.

The event is provided at no cost to students, the public or employers. To reserve a booth, interested employers should contact Steve Harris at Hempstead County Economic Development at 870-777-8485 or steve@hopeusa.com, and interested schools should contact their local education co-operative to sign up.

SADA was formed in October 2010, as a multi-county regional development organization to promote economic and community development in Southwest Arkansas. SADA membership includes economic development professionals from Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier counties, AEP/SWEPCO, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas Cossatot and University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, as well as representatives from the state congressional delegation.

For any questions concerning the Explore Success Career Fair, please contact Amanda Lance at Amanda.lance@uacch.edu or (870) 722-8566.

