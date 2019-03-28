Pollinator Day at Cossatot River State Park-NA March 30

Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area will host “Pollinator Day” events Saturday, March 30 to help spread the word about what can be done to protect pollinators.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, March 30

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Terrific Transformers (30 mins)

Learn about the life cycle of a butterfly as you transform yourself and go through the stages of metamorphosis in this fun-filled relay game. Meeting Place: Yard above Amphitheater by Visitor Center.

10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Migration Madness (30 mins)

Spring has sprung and many animals are migrating back to Arkansas. Join Park Interpreter Carson to learn about these travelers and experience their journeys. Meeting Place: Yard above Amphitheater by Visitor Center.

11:25 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

The Communication Station (30 mins)

This station discusses how bees communicate through different dances. Students will learn how bees use the waggle dance; and, then learn to apply this knowledge in an interactive scavenger hunt. Meeting Place: Butterfly Garden on Waterleaf Trail by Visitor Center.

1:05 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.

Bee’s Knees (30 mins)

Get crafty as you take a journey with Betzy the Bumblebee and discover the unique adaptations that make bees effective pollinators. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room B.

1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.

The Garden Buzz (30 mins)

This station will teach participants what they can do at home to help the pollinators in their back yard. Participants will create “seed bombs” to put in their yard. Meeting Place: Legacy Room A in Visitor Center.

2:55 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Pollinator Power (30 mins)

This station allows students to have a hands-on learning experience to discover how pollination works. Students will use “pollinator gloves” and visit several flowers to see how the pollen is carried. Meeting Place: Yard Above the Amphitheater by Visitor Center.

Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area is located at 1980 Highway 278 W toward Wickes and can be reached by phone at (870) 385-2201.

Like this: Like Loading...