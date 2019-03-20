Pike County 4-H rabies vaccination clinics

PIKE COUNTY — The Cooperative Extension Service and Pike County 4-H in cooperation with The Arkansas Veterinary Association is sponsoring the Rabies Program in Pike County.
The cost will be $10 per pet. Other shots will be available at each location for an additional charge. The minimum age for pet is 3 months.
Saturday, March 30
Dr. Tom Wright
Wright’s Veterinary Clinic
Monday, March 25
Dr. Bonnie Harding
Murfreesboro — Old Hospital — 2-3 p.m., Antoine City Hall — 3:30-3:45 p.m., Pisgah Community Center — 4:15-4:45 p.m., Delight City Park — 5:15-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
Dr. Bonnie Harding
Langley Fire Department — 2-3:30 p.m., Newhope Post Office — 2:45-3 p.m., Kirby Bethlehem Baptist Church — 3:45-4:15 p.m.
Friday, March 29
Dr. Bonnie Harding
Nathan Fire Department — 1-1:25 p.m., Cooley’s Store — 1:40-2:10 p.m., Pike City — Community Center — 2:30-2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro — Old Hospital- 3:15-4:30 p.m.
For more information contact: The County Extension Office at 870-285-2161, DVM Harding at 870-845-2606 or DVM Dr. Wright at 870-356-4195.