Obituary: Steven Dale Morphew, 59, of Murfreesboro

Steven Dale Morphew, 59, of Murfreesboro, died on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Sweet Home, Ark. He was born Aug. 8, 1959, in Montebello, Calif., the son of the late Howard Dale Morphew and Flora May Cary Morphew.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, and was owner of Murfreesboro Glass for more than 30 years.

Survivors include: a son, Evan Morphew of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Elisse Morphew Taft and husband, Chris, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; a sister, Linda Joyce Morphew, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; a step-son, John Shanon; a step-daughter, Tabby Henderson; also, granchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services followed with Bro Charley Williams Officiating. Graveside was at Oak Grove Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral home.

Like this: Like Loading...