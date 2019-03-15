Obituary: Roy Wilson Yates, 75, of Mineral Springs

Roy Wilson Yates, 75 of Mineral Springs, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Nashville.

He was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Oklahoma City to the late T.C. Yates and Etta Hall Yates. He was a retired plumber and served in the Oklahoma National Guard.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Glandon, and LaDonna McDuffie.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 47 years Lyla Yates of Mineral Springs; children Kevin R. Yates and wife, Amanda, of Ocean Springs, Miss., Kurt Yates and wife, LaDonna, of Fouke; also grandchildren.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

