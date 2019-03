Nicholas A. Velcoff, 65, of Washington, Ark., died Saturday, March 15, 2019.

He was born Sept. 7, 1953, in Eureka, Calif., to June Cudney Velcoff and the late Thomas Velchoff.

Survivors include: his mother; children Irene, Earl, Lakisha, Dustin and Nicole; a sister Jackie; brother Tom; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

No services are planned.

Like this: Like Loading...