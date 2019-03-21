Obituary: Kathleen Turbeville, 82, of Italy, Texas

Kathleen Turbeville, 82, of Italy, Texas, passed away March 13, 2019 in Italy. Kathleen was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Dierks, Ark., to Wash Oliver McElhanon and Florence Stokes McElhanon.

She was a longtime resident of Italy, and a 30-year plus telephone operator for AT&T. She was committed to doing whatever was needed for her family. She was also a very loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Loretta Tallant and Willie Dell Lindsey, and a granddaughter, Melissa Turbeville.

Kathleen is survived by one son, Doug Turbeville and wife Dianna of Italy. She is also survived by niece Kim Conatser and husband Dewey, grandson Matt Turbeville and wife Lindsey, two great-grandsons, Prestyn Turbeville and Rigden Turbeville.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Kathleen are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd at Restland Cemetery in Nashville, Ark.

Local arrangements are with Wayne Boze Funeral Home. Arkansas arrangements are with Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark.

