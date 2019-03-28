Obituary: John Michael Frohnappel, 86, of Nashville

John Michael Frohnappel, 86, died of natural causes March 13, 2019, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Olean, N.Y., the son of William and Gertrude (Feidt) Frohnappel.

John graduated from St. Bernard Catholic High School, Bradford, Pa., in 1951. He soon married his sweetheart, Emmy. He was a manager with W.R. Case and Sons, was a small business owner, real estate salesman, and then worked for Truly Nolan Pest Control for 27 years until he retired at the age of 82. John played golf, hunted and loved the Arkansas Razorbacks. During his lifetime he participated in building two of his homes in Nashville. He enjoyed traveling, and loved the ocean and beaches of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his son, Richard.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Imogene (Emmy); sons Larry and wife Nancy of Nashville, Ark., Greg and wife Kim of Lexington, S.C., and Mike and wife Susan of Orlando, Fla.

He has 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services were held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by the memorial service at noon at the First United Methodist Church, Nashville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lions Club, PO Box 999, Nashville, AR 71852.

