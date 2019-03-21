Obituary: James Odell Turbeville, Jr., 47, of Murfreesboro

James Odell Turbeville, Jr., age 47 passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Ark. He was born Dec. 29, 1971 in Texarkana, Texas, to Carol Varner Young and the late James Odell Turbeville, Sr.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Odell Turbeville, Sr., and one brother, Joseph Turbeville.

Survivors include: his wife, LeeAnna Turbeville of Hot Springs, Ark. He is also survived by his four sons, Corey James Turbeville of Hot Springs; Kyle Daniel Turbeville and wife Samantha of Murfreesboro; Jace Thomas Turbeville and Lucas Joe Turbeville both of Hot Springs; one daughter Samantha Marie Turbeville and husband Zac Dougan of Prescott; one grandson, Kyle Madden Turbeville; his mother, Carol Young and husband Michael, of Hot Springs Village; one brother, Adam Turbeville of Neosho Mo.; two sisters Melody (Greg) Herron of Pittsburg, Texas; Janna (Terry) May of Hot Springs; his second mother, Paula Turbeville, of Murfreesboro; two step-brothers, Paul (Barbie) Baxter, of Murfreesboro; Brandon Young, of Fayetteville; three step-sisters, Rebekah (Jason) Gilbert of Hot Springs; Betsy (Norm) Barnes of Wynne; and Bethany (Mel) Young of Salt Lake City, Utah; and a host of nephews, and friends, including his life-long friend Ricky Don Lowery.

James was married to the love of his life, LeeAnna Turbeville on Sept. 19, 1995, they were married over 23 years. Together they have five children: a daughter and four sons, a daughter-in-law, one grandson, and another grandson on the way.

James attended Murfreesboro High School where he was an outstanding football player for the Murfreesboro Rattlers. He enjoyed working in the hardwood and specialty lumber business where he was a top salesman for 24 years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rooting for the LSU Tigers.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Turbeville Family, 105 Suburban Dr., Hot Springs, AR 71901.

