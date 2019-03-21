Obituary: Harold Dean Bell, 87, of Mineral Springs

Harold Dean Bell, age 87 of Mineral Springs, Ark.,, passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born April 6, 1931 in Mineral Springs to the late Francis B. Bell and Gertrude E. Brooks Bell. He was a lifelong cattle and poultry farmer. He served his country in the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal-National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the Mineral Springs First United Methodist Church, loved farming, watching and feeding his birds and squirrels. He also loved gardening, especially growing his tomatoes, trying to beat everyone for the first ripe one.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Francis Bell, Jr., Alton Bell, Ralph Bell, and Leo “Buddy” Bell; a son, Patrick Backus; a daughter, Julie Fatherree.

His survivors include: his wife of over 33 years, Liz Bell of Mineral Springs; two sons, Charlie Backus of Broken Arrow, Okla., and John Backus of Tulsa, Okla.; a brother, Ray Bell and wife, Jo Ann, of Mineral Springs; seven grandchildren, Jasper Fatherree, Ryan Backus, Christina Backus, Lawrence Backus, Lauren Thompson, Kristen Vazquez, and Alyssa Backus; five great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Services were Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Mineral Springs First United Methodist Church with Glenn Lance and Jimmy Dale officiating. Interment followed in Mineral Springs Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday night from 6- 8 pm. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.