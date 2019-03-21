Obituary: Edward Eli Hill, 48, of Mineral Springs

Edward Eli Hill, age 48 of Mineral Springs, died, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Nashville. He was born April 24, 1970 in Prescott, the son of Linda M. Crawley and the late Ivan Frank Hill.

He was a Baptist and was a US Army veteran.

Survivors include: his mother; a son; Ivan Frank ‘Bud’ Hill, Jr., of Mineral Springs; two stepsons, J.J. Stoffle and Joe Stoffle, both of Mineral Springs; a sister, Kayh Walters of McCaskill; three brothers, Eugene, Terry and James Hill, all of McCaskill.

Services were Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Martin officiating. Interment followed in Delight Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends on Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

Like this: Like Loading...