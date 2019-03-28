Obituary: Dorothy Faith Stone, 74, of Mineral Springs

Dorothy Faith Stone, 74, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Mineral Springs.

She was born Oct. 24, 1944 in Mineral Springs, to the late Martha Gross Roberson and Johnny Roberson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bennett; three brothers, Alva Roberson, Robert Roberson, Edward “Happy” Roberson, and one sister, Florence Dene.

Survivors include: a son, Charlie Bennett and wife Anita, of Mineral Springs; three daughters, Carolyn Wynn and husband, Don, of Nashville; Joey Mcgill and husband Bill of Murphy, N.C.; Rachell Millward and Michael of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Elroy Stuart. Burial followed at Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

