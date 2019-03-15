Obituary: Danny Joe Jenkins, 72, of Glenwood

Danny Joe “Pop” Jenkins, 72, of Glenwood, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

He was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Glenwood, the son of the late Lewis Joseph Jenkins and Minnie Coleen Jones Jenkins.

He was a member and a deacon at Daisy Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include: his wife, Gwen Jenkins; two children, Tracy Cogburn and Eric Jenkins, of Glenwood; a sister, Beth White of Langley; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Daisy Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Jewell and Bro. Ron Parker officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mount Joy Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at davis-smith.com.

