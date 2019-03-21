Obituary: Clarence Edward Wesson, 61, of Nashville

Clarence Edward Wesson, 61, of Nashville, died Friday, March 12, 2019, four days after the death of his father.

He was born was born February 10, 1958, the son of Addie Mae Thrower Wesson of Nashville, and the late Marshall Odell Wesson.

He was a 1977 NHS grad and was a landscaper.

Survivors include: his mother; three sisters, Carolyn Lofton (Luther; deceased), and Gwendolyn White (Bruce) of Nashville, and Catholyn Wesson of Texarkana, Ark.; three brothers, Jerry Wesson and Larry Wesson of Nashville, and Charles (Lois) Wesson of Delight.

Funeral services with his father were at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Maranatha Baptist Church, Nashville. Burial followed at Sunset Gardens in Nashville.