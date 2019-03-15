Obituary: Bro. Jack Isham, 90, of Dierks

Bro. Jack Donald Isham, age 90, resident of Dierks, Ark., died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Dierks.

He was born to Charles Ezra and Jessie Lucretia Middleton Isham in Duncan, Oklahoma on April 28, 1928. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U. S. Army. He was an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Church of God with 50 years service. He was also retired from Howard County as a heavy equipment operator. He married the love of his life, Allie Emogene Rose Isham in Yell County, Ark., on June 11, 1944, and she preceded him in death in January of 2018.

Besides his wife of over 74 years, he is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Sanford Isham and Charles Isham; three sisters, Maxine Williams, Kay Ammons, and Betty Jo Isham; a son-in-law, Richard Winslow; and two grandchildren, Roger Sharp and Destiny Winslow.

He leaves to cherish his memory: two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Don and Barbara Isham of Waldron, Ark., and Joseph David and Joan Isham of Dierks; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Carolyn Jean and Junior Allen of Dierks, Tyjunah Winslow of Rolling Fork, Miss., Jessie Ann and David White of Dierks, and Jackie Lyons of Lockesburg; 13 grandchildren, Dewayne Allen, Donny Allen, Michael Allen, Bruce Isham, Jennifer Galinato, Mark Isham, Keturah Blackburn, Ricky Winslow, Gene Clevenger, Tiffany Smith, Jonathan Isham, Zeke Pennington, and Katelyn Proffit; 33 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, James Isham, Floyd and Fran Isham all of Waldron, Ark., two sisters and a brother-in-law, Emogene and Henry Stanley, and Paula Sue Lacroix all of Waldron, Ark.

Funeral Services for Bro. Jack Isham will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 15th in the Umpire Holiness Church, Umpire, Ark., with Bro. Steve Green and Bro. Don Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Liberty Cemetery, Dierks, Ark., under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14th from 6-8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home. You may send an online sympathy message at www.chandlerfuneral.com.

