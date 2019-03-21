Obituary: Bro. Dale Crawford, 75, of Athens

Bro. Dale Crawford, 75, of Athens, died Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was born Dec. 8, 1943 in Pickens, Okla., the son of the late Virgil Odis Crawford and Lillie Corley Crawford.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Toliver Crawford, four brothers and four sisters.

He served as pastor of the Athens Holiness Church for more than 20 years and was a US Army veteran.

Survivors include: his children, Sonya Henegar of Athens, Duane Crawford of Umpire and Brett Crawford of Morrow; his brother, Paul Crawford of Inola, Okla.; his sister, Edith Roberts of Sand Springs, Okla.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the Athens Holiness Church with Bro. David Harrison, Bro. Darrell Toliver and Bro. Brett Crawford officiating.

Burial followed in Athens Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at davis-smith.com.

