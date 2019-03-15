Obituary: Ariene Hannah Dalton, 84, of Bonnerdale

Arlene Hannah Dalton, 84, of Bonnerdale died March 5, 2019.

She was born in April of 1934 in Far Rockaway, N.Y. to the late Sam and Rose Solomon. She was a teacher’s aide for the Caddo Hills School District, and was a member of Norman Baptist Church and Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Tom Dalton, and siblings Harvey, Bernie and Pearl.

Survivors include: her children, Dan Dalton and wife, Stephanie, and Donna Richter and husband, Greg; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Gross Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

