Local beekeepers to offer hive workshop March 16

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers will offer a free hive-building workshop in Nashville Saturday, March 16.

The workshop is open to anyone who would like to attend and get hands-on experience building bee hives from a kit.

There is no fee for the course, however, individuals will have to bring their own kits to build or may order a kit by signing up for the class prior to March 9. All those without kits are welcome to attend and learn.

For more information about beekeeping, the class or to order a kit contact Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352 or James Jones at (870) 845-8759.

Like this: Like Loading...