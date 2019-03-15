Howard County rabies clinic schedule

The 2019 Howard County Rabies Control program schedule has been announced.

For a fee of $10 per animal, dogs and cats will be vaccinated against the disease. The program is presented annually by Howard County 4-H clubs, the UA Cooperative Extension Service, the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association and local veterinarians, the county judge, county health nurse, and county sheriff.

Veterinarian services are by the Center Point Animal Hospital and by the Nashville Animal Clinic.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, March 26

Burg Community Church, 12:30-12:45

Umpire Post Office, 1:00-1:15

Athens Church, 1:30-1:45

Thursday, March 28

Center Point Square, 1:30-2:30

Dierks City Park, 2:45-4:00

Fellowship Church, 4:30-4:45

Mineral Springs City Park, 4:00-5:00

Saturday, March 30

Nashville City Park, Dogwood Pavilion, 9:00-11:00

