Howard County 4-H Banquet April 5

The annual Howard County 4-H Achievement Banquet will be Friday, April 5.

The event will be at the EH Center on North Second St., Nashville. Registration will be 5:30-5:50, and the program will start at 6.

Awards will be presented to project winners and the county 4-H Champions. The youths will share some of their experiences.

In addition to the meal, there will be a silent auction to raise funds for the senior STEM team which will be in national competition in June.

Sponsors for the banquet include the County 4-H Foundation, Extension Homemaker’s Council, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, and Farm Credit Services.

Reservations should be made by calling the extension office, 845-7517, no later than April 1.

Like this: Like Loading...