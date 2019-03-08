Former Dierks resident appointed to HSU Board of Trustees

A Henderson State University two-degree alumnus was appointed Feb. 25 to the school’s Board of Trustees by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Megan Tollett of Bryant, formerly of Dierks, will replace Deborah Nolan, a 1981 graduate who served most recently as vice chair of the board. Tollett’s appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026.

Tollett, chief financial officer for Impact Management Group, a public affairs, government relations, and public relations firm with offices in Little Rock and Baton Rouge, earlier served as the executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas.

A bio on Impact Management Group’s website notes that Tollett, while working for the state Republican Party, managed its day-to-day operations and campaign efforts. In 2014, she led the party’s campaign efforts that resulted in winning 94 of 102 state and federal races. As executive director, Tollett implemented the 2014 campaign cycle’s $4 million victory budget, managing statewide staff and coordinating the party’s multi-million piece mail program while ensuring efforts met FEC and state compliance laws.

Tollett previously served as the political director of the state Republicans, acting as the party liaison to the Republican legislative caucuses and assisting Republican candidates in their campaigns and election mail plans.

A Howard County native from Dierks, Tollett earned in 2007 an HSU bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and a minor in political science in 2007. She also holds an MBA from HSU. She currently resides in Bryant with her husband, Matt, and daughter, Camilla.

