Chamber Banquet speaker promises “Firsts” for Montgomery County

The annual Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce banquet is Thursday, April 11. The banquet theme is “Growing a Business.”The speaker will be Barry Davidson, CEO/Managing Member and Founder of Caddo Mountain Spring Water LLC (CMSW). CMSW is a start-up spring, artesian, and mineral water marketing and bottling company.

CMSW water will be sourced and bottled on their 104 acre land tract located in Montgomery County. One of the most remarkable features of CMSW’s to-be-built facility is that it will be the first ever water to be bottled by solar power. Still another Montgomery County first.

Look forward to learning from the Founder how this company was developed and what the County can look forward to with its operation. In fact, Davidson promises to announce several firsts’ for the County when their initial production begins.

The dinner will be catered by the Bamboo Palace featuring both Mexican and Chinese entrees along with Shangri-La’s famous pies. The banquet program will include the announcement of the Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, and Business of the Year for 2019. The new 2019 Visitor and Relocation Guide will be distributed. And, as usual, there will be a limited live auction including those special pies from Shangri-La.

The banquet will be April 11, 6pm, at the Lake Ouachita Baptist Church, east of Mount Ida at 3586 US-270. Tickets are $20 and will be available on Thursday, March 28. They may be purchased at Bates Sales and Service, the Mount Ida Area Chamber visitors center (cash or credit card), or cash at the door so long as seats are still available.

Plan to get your tickets and put the banquet on your calendar. April 11, 6pm, at the Lake Ouachita Baptist Church, Hway 270E just across from Gwinn’s Boat Repair.

