Caddo Hills, Mount Ida compete in FFA Battle Royal

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

GLENWOOD – Teams from Mount Ida and Caddo Hills turned in Top 10 finishes in one of 12 competitions held in the third annual Centerpoint FFA Battle Royal.

The annual event was held Friday, March 1, in Glenwood. It was the first time the event has been held in Glenwood with competitions taking place at the Pike County Fairgrounds and the old Glenwood Elementary School campus.

Mount Ida And Caddo Hills were among 55 teams registered to compete in 12 competitions. Local students were among 1,008 competitors to compete in a host of events. Competitions included agriculture mechanics, agriculture mechanics-alternative, agronomy, electricity, electricity-alternative, equine, forestry, land, livestock, meat evaluation, milk quality and poultry.

Mount Ida competed in four events, while Caddo Hills competed in three.

Mount Ida’s agriculture mechanics team turned in the best finish of the day. There were 27 teams to compete in the event with 92 students participating. Mount Ida’s team of four scored 963 points, good enough for second place.

Seth Bershears finished fourth in the individual rankings with 260 points. Branden Ray and Austin Rowland tied for sixth with 252 points each and Colton Goss finished in a tie for 25th with 199 points.

There were nine sections in the competition ranging from exams to knowledge about surveying, farm power, cold metal ID and concrete.

Caddo Hills’ best finish came in the land judging competition. They were among 18 teams to compete with 102 students participating in the event. Caddo Hills scored 1,354 points to finish seventh.

Justin Hill finished tied for sixth place with 487 points, followed by Colton Cowart who tied for 12th with 471 points.

Other finishers include:Eric Salas (48th Tied – 396), MJ Cureton (82nd – 286), Dillon Morris (84th Tied – 273), Marshall Black (92nd – 248), Lane Daw (102nd – 130).

The competition included four fields with three parts to each field examined. Competitors had to identify physical properties of the soil, land capability and chemical make-up, and home site selection and septic tank filter field.

Both county schools competed in the equine and livestock competitions.

The livestock judging competition was the largest of the day with 196 students from 40 schools competing. Competitors had to grade the quality of the animals as well as take a written exam.

Caddo Hills finished in 21st place with 1198 points.

Individual scores include: Kamron McCarter (69th – 407), Nick Anglin (98th – 396), Kyzer Black (100th – 395) and Justin Voan (180th – 319).

Mount Ida finished 30th with 1164 points.

Individual scores include: Mikayla Ellison (101st – 395), Maddi Summitt (107th – 393), Gracie Summitt (136th – 376) and Gracie Qualls (137th – 274).

There were 123 students from 27 schools competing in the equine event. Students had to grade horses, take a test and ID equine related items.

Mount Ida finished 14th wit 654 points.

Individual scores include: Bethany Black (41st – 237), Alexis Rowland (63rd – 213), Mesa Miller (72nd Tied – 204), Abry McClure (76th, 197), Lexi Morris (98th – 170) and Kyleigh Sigman (117th, 115).

Caddo Hills finished 21st with 520 points.

Individual scores include: Alex Martin (86th (184), Rileigh Boos (91st – 178) and Gisella Lopez (102nd – 158).

Mount Ida scored 729 points to finish 13th in a field of 25 teams in the forestry competition. There were 123 students competing in the event.

Individual Mount Ida scores include: Jacob Woodfield (35th – 299), Gracia Huitt (66th, 229), Ian McDowell (73rd – 201) and Gage Pantel (114th – 81).

Centerpoint FFA would like to thank Clark County Farm Bureau Board, Clark County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, and Centerpoint FFA parents who served the meal, and the livestock judging team from Eastern Oklahoma College for running the livestock competition.

