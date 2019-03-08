Caddo Gap Baptist Church to host dementia workshop

CADDO GAP – A dementia workshop will be held Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Caddo Gap Baptist Church. The workshop is made possible by Caddo Gap Baptist Church and Dr. David Henry M.D.

Dr. Henry will be leading the workshop. He has worked for decades in family medicine and geriatrics. Dr. Henry taught geriatric medicine at LSU Medical Center for nine years and would like to share his knowledge and expertise with Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.

The workshop is titled, “The Dementias, types, causes, progression, tests, treatments and signs and symptoms.” It will speak to a host of issues that include concerns for individuals dealing with dementia, as well as those caring for them.

The workshop is designed to help everyone better understand the types of dementia and to offer some support for those caring for a dementia patient.

Dr. Henry has stated that in his year’s of practice he has discovered that dementia is one of the most misunderstood diagnoses people encounter. He hopes this workshop can provide the first steps to better understanding for people in this community.

Dr. Henry will be using a book titled “The 36 Hour Day” throughout the workshop. The book is a valuable source of information for someone wanting to learn more about dementia. Copies of “The 36 Hour Day” will be given to each attendee who preregisters.

There is a $5 registration fee payable at the workshop. This will help cover the cost of the books. Books will also be available for purchase the day of the event. All proceeds will be used to purchase more literature and fund future workshops.

Dr. Henry has expressed a desire to present other workshops regarding a wide variety of medical topics.

For more information please contact Pastor Dewayne Holloway at (501) 539-2689, or by email at caddogapbaptistchurch@gmail.com

