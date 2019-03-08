Arkansas Welcome Center to host tourism coffee March 15

The Arkansas Welcome Center in Texarkana will host a meet-and-greet coffee reception entitled “Tourism & You: The Perfect Blend” on Friday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Scheduled to attend will be Cynthia Dunlap, Interim Executive Director of Arkansas Parks and Tourism; Jim Daily, Tourism Director; and Kristine Puckett, Deputy Director.

Attendees will have a chance to discuss tourism with the officials.

The Welcome Center is located at 10000 I-30 in Texarkana.

For more information or to RSVP for the event by March 11, call (870) 772-4301.

