The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

120 years ago: 1899

Mrs. Sallie Coulter died last Friday. Her residence is between this place and Mineral Springs. She was born in Kentucky January 16, 1820 and was married to Peter Coulter about 1841 and moved to this state the following year. Her husband died in 1863 and her six children have been dead for a number of years. She was the last one of the family, and they all lie buried side by side in the cemetery at this place.

Mrs. Coulter joined the Baptist Church at this place about the year 1844 and was baptized by Rev. Eli Perkins. Several years later she and twenty others withdrew from the church at this place and organized the Baptist Church at County Line. She outlived all the other twenty.

Sir Robert Ball says the world will come to an end when the waters of the sea break through a thin spot which must exist somewhere and comes in contact with the raging fires within the globe

This seems rational enough when one considers the explosion we had over in the Indian Ocean some years ago which sent a tidal wave around the globe and absolutely engulfed an island or two.

______

98 years ago: 1921

S. B. Reese, proprietor of Glendale Stock Farm, this week butchered a Duroc hog which dressed 700 pounds. The hog would have been three years old in May. The two hams weighed 158 pounds, one weighing 75 pounds and the other 83 pounds. We have seen many large hogs, but this one was much larger than any we have had the pleasure of viewing.

Pure seed, pure vinegar, pure advertising, these are some of the things this legislature has provided for. Hereafter, those who sell field seed must guarantee that they are pure, not mixed and will grow. Those who advertise must confine their advertising to truthful statements, free from fraud and deceit. And when vinegar is sold, it must be carefully shown whether it is adulterated and if it contains any poisonous ingredients. The advertising bill is one of the greatest measures ever passed by the House as it will protect genuine businesses against fraud.

______

65 years ago: 1954

The bandit who slugged a Kirby garage man and escaped with $1,200 was still at large over the weekend, despite road blocks thrown up Wednesday after the incident in Pike County. The victim was Thurman Babbitt, who operates a garage on the North side of Kirby. Babbitt said a stranger hit him in the head with a tire tool after he bent over a tire rack in the back room.

A plot of land 100×100 feet near the hospital has been purchased for the future construction of a Catholic church. Rev. George Freyaldenhoven of De Queen, who serves parishes at Nashville and Foreman, said the land had been purchased between Grumbles Street and the Old Lockesburg Road. In the courthouse records the plot is described as the west 100 feet of Lot 4, Block 90.

Catholics of the area have been holding services in the Legion Hut for the last 16 months.

______

43 Years ago: 1976

Marvin Hill, a 61-year-old rancher from Umpire, has become the first candidate to announce for the north county JP position. Hill, who raises cattle and chickens, has been on the County AFC committee and has been a member of the Farm Bureau Board for 15 years. In making his announcement Hill said, “I would appreciate the help and support of the voters of this area in the race for Howard County Quorum Court.”

The Girl Scouts in Troop 348 honored their fathers at a Father-Daughter Banquet Tuesday night at the City-County Building. As part of the study for the Indian Lore Badge, the scouts researched area Arkansas Indians. They made a tambotini, Indian customs and did an Indian dance around the fire.

