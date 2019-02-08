South Pike County School District hires new superintendent

By John Balch

The South Pike County School Board wrapped up its superintendent search Monday night with the hiring of a career educator.

The board voted 7-2 to hire Brad Sullivan of Hot Springs, who currently works as Henderson State University’s Educational Renewal Zone director, on a two-year contract.

Sullivan, along with applicant Billy Lee of Delight were called back Monday night for second interviews after a field of six was whittled down to two finalists. Other applicants included current school employees Tanya Wilcher and Davey Jones, and Frank Janaskie and Bobby Applegate.

After interviewing Lee for an hour, Sullivan was interviewed for an additional hour before the board went back into executive session to make a decision, which took approximately 1.5 hours.

Board members who voted to employ Sullivan included Scott Maroon, Trent Cox, Sarnia Minton, Steve Conly and Jeramy Humphry. Board members who voted “no” were Angie Fabian and Joe House.

According to Sullivan’s resume, he has been at the HSU job since 2017 where he serves as a liaison between public school districts, higher education, and business and industry.

From 2013-2017, Sullivan was the director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent with the Fountain Lake School District. Prior to that employment, he worked from 2005 to 2013 as high school principal at Magnet Cove and from 2003 to 2005 as director of small learning communities with the Cabot School District.

Sullivan’s other job credentials include: high school assistant principal at El Dorado and Crossett; junior high school assistant principal at Ashdown; vocational

evaluator with the Western Arkansas Education Services Cooperative; coach and teacher at Fort Smith Christian School; and physical education teacher at Parson Hills Elementary in the Springdale School District.

He also served as president of the Arkansas Activities Association Region V from 2013 to 2016 and president of the AA/AAA Principal’s Association from 2011 to 2012.

Sullivan is also co-founder and member of the board of directors of “While We’re Waiting,” a nonprofit ministry to bereaved parents that was started in 2010.

Sullivan will replaced Roger Featherston, who’s retirement from the district will become effective at the end of the school year. Featherston has been employed by the district since 1988 when he was hired as head football coach.

