Scrappers, MS Hornet sign up for college football

News-Leader photo/JOHN R. SCHIRMERNATIONAL SIGNING DAY. Nashville High School seniors Jordan White and Robert Dunham signed football letters with Henderson State University Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the NHS cafeteria. The group includes (seated) White and Dunham; (standing) coaches Brian Bearden, Richard Strickland, Mike Volarvich, Kirk Benson and Glennon Bobo. News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCHSIGNING UP WITH THE WILDCATS. Mineral Springs Hornet Peyton "Poppy" Haddan (center) inked his letter of intent to play football with the Louisiana Wildcats last week at the Haddan's entertainment venue in Mineral Springs, The Black Pearl. The All-District quarterback was flanked by two of his coaches Brian Strickland and Drake Staggs and backed by Helen Smith, Diana Garcia, Charles Smith, parents Wendy and Earle Haddan, and Mike Irwin, MS school board member.