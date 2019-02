The Scrapper Baseball Benefit Game and Hit a Thon fundraiser will be Thursday, Feb. 21.

The scrimmage with Murfreesboro will start at 4 p.m. with Hit-a-Thon to follow.

Raffle tickets are available for the custom-made Scrapper Firepit ($10 each or three for $20).

The concession stand will be open with hamburgers and hot dogs.

Door prize tickets will be sold during the event.

