Rabies clinic dates set for Pike County

The Cooperative Extension Service and Pike County 4-H in cooperation with the Arkansas Veterinary Association is sponsoring a rabies clinic in Pike County.
The cost will be $10 per pet. Other shots will be available at each location for an additional charge. The minimum age for pet is 3 months.
Monday, March 25
Murfreesboro (old hospital)
2-3 p.m.
Antoine City Hall
3:30-3:34 p.m.
Pisgah Community Center
4:15-4:45 p.m.
Delight City Park
5:15-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
Langley Fire Dept.
2-3:30 p.m.
Newhope Post Office
2:45-3 p.m.
Kirby Bethlehem Baptist Church
3:45-4:15 p.m.
Friday, March 29
Nathan Fire Dept.
1-1:25 p.m.
Cooley’s Store
1:40-2:10 p.m.
Pike City Community Center
2:30-2:45 p.m.
Murfreesboro (old hospital)
3:15-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Dr. Wright- Wright’s Veterinary Clinic
For more information contact, the Pike County Extension Office at (870) 285-2161