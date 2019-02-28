Rabies clinic dates set for Pike County

The Cooperative Extension Service and Pike County 4-H in cooperation with the Arkansas Veterinary Association is sponsoring a rabies clinic in Pike County.

The cost will be $10 per pet. Other shots will be available at each location for an additional charge. The minimum age for pet is 3 months.

Monday, March 25

Murfreesboro (old hospital)

2-3 p.m.

Antoine City Hall

3:30-3:34 p.m.

Pisgah Community Center

4:15-4:45 p.m.

Delight City Park

5:15-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Langley Fire Dept.

2-3:30 p.m.

Newhope Post Office

2:45-3 p.m.

Kirby Bethlehem Baptist Church

3:45-4:15 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Nathan Fire Dept.

1-1:25 p.m.

Cooley’s Store

1:40-2:10 p.m.

Pike City Community Center

2:30-2:45 p.m.

Murfreesboro (old hospital)

3:15-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Dr. Wright- Wright’s Veterinary Clinic

For more information contact, the Pike County Extension Office at (870) 285-2161

Like this: Like Loading...