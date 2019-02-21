Home Breaking News Pike County Fair Bass Tournament March 23 on Lake Greeson

Pike County Fair Bass Tournament March 23 on Lake Greeson

The 16 Annual Pike County Fair Bass Tournament will be held at Swaha Lodge on Lake Greeson Saturday, March 23.

The tournament will kick off at “safe light” with weigh-in slated for 3 p.m.

The entry fee is $40 per person with a six-bass limit.

Guaranteed prize money will include:

1st $1,500; 2nd $600; 3rd $400; Big Bass $250

If 50 boats or more join the tournament, the prize money will be extended to the top 10 places.

For more information, contact Jackie Brown at (870) 356-9172 or Melynda Bryant at (870) 828-0255.

