Obituary: William David ‘Dave’ Kinkade, 74, of Tennessee

William David “Dave” Kinkade, 74, of Cookeville, Tenn., formerly of Nashville, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center from complications of diabetes.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13, 1944 to the late William E. “Bill” Kinkade and Jonnie Mae Parker Kinkade. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a long-time member of the Lions Club in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by a son, Grant David Kinkade.

Survivors include: his wife of 53 years, Odile “Dee” Kinkade of Cookeville, Tenn.; two daughters, Sandi McKoin (Scott), and Marcia Pippin (Mike) of Cookeville, Tenn;

siblings, Don Kinkade (Sharlie) of Gulf Shores, Ala., JoAnne Cain (Dennis) of Millington, Tenn., and Mike Kinkade (Deb) of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the memorial service to follow.

