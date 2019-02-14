Obituary: Wallace Raymond Scoggin, 87 of Fayetteville

Wallace Raymond Scoggin, 87 of Fayetteville, died Sunday, Feb.y 10, 2019.

He was born June 22, 1931 in Dierks, the son of the late T.S. and Maggie Shaw Scoggin.

He attended the Pleasant Home Church of Christ, and served in the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iretha Scoggin; a son, Sandy Stokes; two brothers, Gail and Harold Scoggin; and two sisters, Bernandyne Montgomery and Mary Lou Albright.

Survivors include: two sons, Steve Scoggin and wife Debbie of Fayetteville, and Stewart Scoggin and wife Shelly of Seabrook, Texas; a daughter, Debbie McLaughlin and husband Travis of Nashville; a sister Cora Mae Stone of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Restland Memorial Park, with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

