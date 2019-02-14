Obituary: Tracy Meshell Hughes, 56, of Nashville

Tracy Meshell Hughes, 56, died Feb. 6, 2019, in Little Rock.

She was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Nashville, the daughter of Roland Vaughn, and Vivian and Charles Wright. She was a member of Victory Temple COGIC in Nashville, and had served 1982-92 as a sergeant in the US Army where she was an Admin Specialist. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Survivors include: her husband, Patrick Hughes of Murfreesboro; a son, Sgt. Ricky Philips of Lawton, Okla.; three daughters, Tiffinany Jordan of Texarkana, Texas, Tucara Lark of Arkadelphia, and Zamaria Hughes of Murfreesboro; three brothers, Tony Crofton, Terrance (Yvonne) Vaughn of Little Rock, Charles (Dorothy) Wright of Hope; two sisters, Terressa (Avery) Whitley of North Little Rock, Cassandra Wiley of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 3-5 p.m. at the Richardson Hill Funeral Home; and funeral services will be 1 p.m. at New Light CME Church in Nashville with Rev. Floyd Stuart officiating.

