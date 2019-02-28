Obituary: Rosa Lee Blanton Barbre, 81, of Dierks

Rosa Lee Blanton Barbre, 81, of Dierks, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Dierks.

She was born Sept., 28, 1937, in Wickes, the daughter of the late David Ransom and Mary Elizabeth Jenkins Blanton. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Edward Barbre; and two sons, Steve Barbre and Larry Barbre.

Survivors include: three daughters, Sharon White, Linda Christopher and husband Billy Joe, and Rose Tollett and husband, Tony Tollett; two sons , David Barbre and wife, Marvella, and Billy Barbre and wife, Brenda; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the Fellowship Cemetery with Bro. Scott Vaughn officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

