Obituary: Richard Hutchinson, 78, of Nashville

Richard Hutchison, 78 of Nashville, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Nashville, the son of the late Bolie and Lottie Hosey Hutchison.

He was a US Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lindell, Verbon, and Ed Hutchison.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy Hutchison of Nashville; two sons, Clint Hutchison of Texarkana, Texas and Tony Hutchison of Nashville; a daughter Brandy Taylor of Doddridge, Ark.; also grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

