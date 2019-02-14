Obituary: Martha Lou Jones, 88, of Center Point

Martha Lou Jones went to be with her family and friends in heaven on Jan. 31, 2019. Born in Center Point on March 25th, 1930, Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ and attended services at the Blue Bayou Church of Christ. She will be remembered by her family as a kind, loving woman who made the best banana pudding from scratch. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Monroe Reese and Ressie Reese, step-father Wendell Reese, husband J.D. Jones Sr., two sons, J.D. Jones Jr. and Ray Jones; her brother Clyde Ewin Reese and granddaughter Amy Suzanne Peebles.

Martha is survived by her son-in-law and daughter Dr. Samuel and Martha Suzanne Peebles of Nashville, Ark.; two grandchildren and their wives Damon and Michelle Peebles of Nashville, Ark. and Samuel Peebles Jr. and Amanda Fonabarger of Denver, Colo.; four great grandchildren Kaden Peebles, Breanna Peebles, Andrew Peebles and Anastasia Quinney of Nashville, Ark.; her sister-in-law Ella Reese, nephew Chris Reese his wife Sandy Duncan-Reese and great-nephew Trent Reese of Conway, Ark.

Before passing away, Martha requested those wishing to remember her may make a donation in her name to the Howard Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Sunset Church of Christ Missionary or Damon’s Medical Account @ Diamond Bank for Kaden Peebles.

The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with graveside services following at 3 p.m. in Restland Memorial Park with Michael Howard officiating.

Like this: Like Loading...