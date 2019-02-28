Obituary: Lindalee Scott of McCaskill

Lindalee Laramie Scott of McCaskill, died at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana on Feb. 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Scott.

Survivors include: her daughter, Miranda Scott; step-children Quinton Hawkins, Jeramy Scott and Latoya Scott; mother Jane Reed and stepfather Isaac Reed; father Patrick Woodbury and stepmother Laura Woodbury; sisters Angela Wadley, Tyna Mathews and Jerri Heit; brother Jerry Coleman.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church in Hope.

