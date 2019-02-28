Obituary: Leon James Newman, 87, of Foreman

Leon James Newman, 87, of Foreman, formerly of Mineral Springs, died Feb. 21, 2019.

He was born Oct. 28, 1932, and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.

He served on the Foreman school board, was a Scout leader, former member of the Foreman City Council, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Foreman.

Survivors include: his wife, Patsy Ray; his children Leon Jay Newman and wife, Janna, of Dallas, and Patti Newman Johnston and husband, Sidney, of Arkadelphia; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Sunday, 4-6 p.m. at Madden Chapel in Foreman.

Funeral services were Monday at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Foreman. Arrangements by Madden Funeral Home.

Burial followed at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery near Nashville.

