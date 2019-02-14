Obituary: Kenneth Leroy Snearly, 67, of Texarkana

Kenneth Leroy Snearly, 67, of the Midway Community, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 in Texarkana.

He was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Eldorado, Ark., to the late Grady and Winnie Mae Perdue Snearly.

He was retired from Mission Plastics as a machinist, and was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Eldorado.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Keith and Kevin Snearly.

Survivors include: his best friend and wife, Kathy Cook Snearly of Nashville; a son, Karl Snearly of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Services were Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with Dewey Rhodes officiating. Burial followed in Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the church before the service.

