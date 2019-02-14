Obituary: Joyce Inez Abernathy-McPherson, 82, of Russelleville

Joyce Inez Abernathy-McPherson, 82 of Russellville died Feb. 8, 2019.

She was born April 27, 1936 in Birta, Ark., to the late John Opal Abernathy and Lillian Williams.

She was retired from the North Little Rock school district and was involved in the foster grandparent program at Murfreesboro Headstart.

She was a member of the Gumlog Fellowship Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John William Abernathy.

Survivors include: two daughters, Evelyn (Eddie) Waterman of Russellville, and Drondia (Benny) McPherson Byers of Murfreesboro; also, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Russellville Family Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Russellville Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jess Neal officiating. Burial followed in Birta Cemetery.

