Obituary: John Edward Wright, 84, of Nashville

John Edward Wright, 84 of Nashville, Ark., went to his eternal home on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. He was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas, to the late Harvey Wright and Lois Marie Daniels Wright.

Mr. Wright had worked at the Coke plant after his retirement from the United States Air Force.

He was a Tech Sergeant in the Air Force serving over 20 years. He had done three tours in Vietnam, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Vietnam Service Medal as well as others. He served as a Radar Tracking Specialist.

He was a member of Cross Point Cowboy Church, was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed competition coon hunting. Also, he loved feeding his birds and dearly loved the Arkansas Razorbacks as well as all other sports.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his wife, Imogene Lyons Wright in 2012.

His survivors include: two sons, Vernon Edward and wife, Cherre Wright, of Nashville, and Michael Wayne Wright of Nashville; three grandchildren, Aunna Maria Wright Cox and husband Raymond, Wesley Alan Wright and wife Ashley, Steven Lee Wright and wife, Nichole; five great-grandchildren, Braden Alan Wright, Austin Matthew Wright, Payton Boyce Wright, Caleb Layne Wright and Ashlyn Grace Wright. A large host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery with Bro. Don Jones and Rev. Don White officiating with full military honors to follow. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Tuesday night from 6 to 8. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...