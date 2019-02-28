Obituary: Joel “Darrell” Rather, 81, of Nashville

Joel “Darrell” Rather, age 81 passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Nashville, Ark. He was born in Pisgah, Ark., June 9, 1937 to the late Effie Jane Blakely Rather and Leslie Darrell Rather.

Mr. Rather served in the Army for 5 and 1/2 years; also 3 years with the Army National Guard. He was a retired superintendent with Thomco Inc., where he worked over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Roston Terrell Rather, and Ricky Ray Rather and wife, Sheran; one sister, Bamer Darlene Craig and husband Beacher.

Survivors include: his wife, Teresa Rather of Delight, Ark,; three sons, Jimmy Rather and wife, Vickey, of Murfreesboro, Ark.; Lynn Rather and wife, Cathy of Delight, Ark.; David Rather and wife, Sylvia, of Delight, Ark.; two sisters, Vicky Goodson and Opal Rather; one sister-in-law, Jane Rather; nine grandchildren; Joseph, Jonathan, Kristian, Peter, Rachel, Dalton and wife Haley, Dylan, Drew, Darla; seven great grandchildren; Brayden, Gerah, Carson, Aubrey, Kamry, Asher, Emma and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb., 25, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb., 26, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Graveside followed at Delight Cemetery with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...