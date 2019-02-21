Obituary: Jerry Don Goodson, 75, of Texarkana

Jerry Don Goodson, 75, of Texarkana, Ark., formerly of Nashville, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019,.

He was born October 5, 1943, in Nashville, the son of the late Rufus and Jewel Smith Goodson.

He was a retired master electrician and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include: his wife, Nellie Cannady Goodson; two daughters, Candy Hood and husband Jimmy Hood, Cathy and husband Jerry Don Rogers; two step-children, Guy Snow and wife, Paula, and Wade Snow and wife, Doris; a brother, Mike Goodson of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Services were Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Nashville Funeral Home with Truman Campbell officiating. Interment followed in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Visitation was at the funeral from 1 p.m. until service time.

Online at Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

