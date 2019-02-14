Obituary: Ila Lavelle Artre Hill, 84, of Dierks

Ila Lavelle Artre Hill, age 84, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Dierks.

She was born Aug. 16, 1934 in Dierks. She was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church in Dierks and enjoyed fishing.

Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, James and Artie Mae Adair Artre; her husband, Dillard Dean Hill; a daughter, Sandra D. Hill Simmons; and a number of brothers and sisters.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Gary Bobo of Dierks, Cathy and Bruce Francis of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Jeanne and Glenn Davis of Dierks; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Madonna Hill of Dierks; one sister, Jo Dean Thames of Shreveport, La.; 12 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hill will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in the First Baptist Church in Dierks with Dr. David Blase and Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating.

Burial will follow in the Burg Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 at the funeral home in Dierks.

