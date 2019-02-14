Obituary: Helen Marcella Holbrook, 79, of Columbia, Miss.

Helen Marcella Holbrook, 79, of Columbia, Miss., died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late James and Cora Tedford.

Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, John ‘Bill’ Holbrook of Columbia; a daughter, Karen Ellis and husband, Richard, of Columbia; a son, John Holbrook III and wife, Heidi, of Denham Springs, La.; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia. Dr. Bryant Barnes and Bro. Lloyd Thompson officiated. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation was 11-1 Monday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home.

