Obituary: Harold ‘Smiley’ Shipman, 81, of Heavener, Okla.

Harold “Smiley” Shipman, of Heavener, Okla., was born June 5, 1937 in Mena, Ark., to Frank and Flossie (Strothers) Shipman and passed away Feb. 12, 2019 in Spiro, Okla., at the age of 81.

He is survived by: one daughter, Rhonda Jordan of Spiro, Okla.; one son, Russell Shipman and wife, Lisa, of Spiro, Okla.; two sisters, Wilma Owens and husband Garland of Octavia, Okla., and Carolyn Ward of Heavener, Okla.; four brothers, David Shipman and wife Brenda of De Queen, Ark., Tim Shipman and wife Denise of Heavener, Okla., Darrel Shipman and wife Judy of Heavener, Okla., and Mark Shipman and Diana of Cameron, Okla.; five grandchildren, Donna Gurley, Gary Shipman, Lindsey Kenner, Raven Kenner, and John Kenner; several step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Yvonne Shipman. Smiley was a long-time resident of the area, a member of Lodi Freewill Baptist Church, and a retired superintendent in construction. He was a loving father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend. Smiley enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew him.

Funeral services were at 12 noon, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, Okla., with Brother Joe Ray Short officiating. Burial followed in the Lodi Cemetery in Glenwood, Ark., at 4 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener, Okla. Pallbearers were family members. Viewing began at noon until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday. The family had visitation with friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

