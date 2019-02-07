Obituary: Gabino Emilio Martinez, 26, of Nashville

Gabino “Gabby” Emilio Martinez, age 26 of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Gabino was born Feb. 1, 1993 in De Queen, Ark. He was a graduate of Hope High School in Hope, Ark., and was an employee of Firestone at Prescott, Ark.

Married to Mayra Sanchez Martinez and a father to four beautiful daughters, Leyanna, Jazlyn, Makaylee and Arianna.

Born to Anita Martinez Verzoza, resident of Nashville, Ark. Grandmother Juanita Fernandez of Pearsall, Texas. Aunts: Elisa Fernandez, Matilde Fernandez, Nora Arzmendi, and Leticia Fabian, and Uncle Robert Fernandez. Siblings: Javier Verzoza, Jr., Jessica Gamble, Natasha Vasquez, David Martinez, Eugenio Rojas, Jr., Joevonnie Martinez, Jacaline Martinez, and Alex Martinez. Nephews: Nick Verzoza, Jonovan Gamble, Jericho Gamble, and Eli Rojas. Niece, Carissa Verzoza.

We will always love you and you will be greatly missed.

A Rosary will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church annex building in Nashville. A funeral mass will follow on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church with Father Salvador Vega officiating. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...