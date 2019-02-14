Obituary: Elsie Lastena Coker, 90, of Murfreesboro

Elsie Lastena Coker, 90, of Murfreesboro, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

She was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Amity, the daughter of the late Joseph Hardy and Elsie Whisenhunt Coker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Coker and Willis Coker.

Survivors include: a sister, Oletha Hoover of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time, Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be at 2 with burial to follow in Murfreesboro Cemetery. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

